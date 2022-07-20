Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in 3M by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

