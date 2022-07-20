Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,584 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

