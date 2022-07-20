Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a report issued on Sunday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.26) to GBX 1,950 ($23.31) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.73) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.50) to GBX 2,142 ($25.61) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,713.39.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

BURBY opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $30.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.