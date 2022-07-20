Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,939,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

BAH stock opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

