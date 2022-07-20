Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

