Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

