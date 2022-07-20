Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.2% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

