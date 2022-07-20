Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,521. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.70.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

