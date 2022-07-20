The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 229.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.72. 34,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,096,312. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.