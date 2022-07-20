The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

SCHW opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

