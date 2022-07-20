The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008239 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00197379 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

