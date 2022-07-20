The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Increases Dividend to $2.50 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $39.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE GS opened at $318.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.76 EPS for the current year.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

