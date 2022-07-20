The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) to Buy

Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PSTVY remained flat at $13.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. Postal Savings Bank of China has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

