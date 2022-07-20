The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,768. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.08.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 263,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.