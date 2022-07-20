The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Howard Hughes worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.23.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

