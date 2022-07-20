The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 35.0% in June

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

L.S. Starrett stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789. The company has a market cap of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

