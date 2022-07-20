The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,179 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,975,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,979,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,165,000 after buying an additional 522,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,848,000 after buying an additional 49,626 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,615,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 211.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,499,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,560,000 after buying an additional 1,017,583 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $116,280 in the last ninety days.

LSXMA traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. 6,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

