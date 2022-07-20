The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The OLB Group Stock Performance

OLB stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. 24,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,163. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The OLB Group

The OLB Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The OLB Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.