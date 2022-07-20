The Procter & Gamble Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.913 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average of $152.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

