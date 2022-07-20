The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Trimmed by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Progressive stock opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.