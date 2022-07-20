The Sandbox (SAND) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $609.80 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00005746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $609.80 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.00516668 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00181901 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,626,081 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

