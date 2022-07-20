The Sandbox Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00006078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $750.82 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.28 or 0.00514888 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00190777 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,626,081 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

