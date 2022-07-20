The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.06. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $275,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 15.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

