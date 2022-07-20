Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Up 44.8% in June

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 503,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $106.88. The company had a trading volume of 398,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.