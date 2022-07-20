Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $235,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94.

