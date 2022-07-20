Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,016 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,016 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average of $198.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

