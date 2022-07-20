Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.85

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter valued at $24,580,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $21,715,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 933,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 461,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 429.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

