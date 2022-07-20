TigerCash Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $420,078.69 and approximately $1.64 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00771678 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

