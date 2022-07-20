TNC Coin (TNC) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, TNC Coin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $835,462.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin (TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.