TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

Several research analysts have commented on TPIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $414.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 88.53% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $88,000.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.