Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.27 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $3.27 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00008420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00246564 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001074 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001002 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

