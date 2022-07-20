TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $33.37

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.37, but opened at $34.65. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 1,556 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,311 shares of company stock worth $4,308,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $10,233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

