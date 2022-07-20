TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several analysts have commented on TA shares. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth about $8,585,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,287,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $4,372,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 43.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 82,786 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,043,000 after buying an additional 59,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Trading Up 6.2 %

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $593.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.96.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

