TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TA. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of TA opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $593.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.96. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.