Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.54.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $158.35 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.19 and a 200 day moving average of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,317.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 289,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

