Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.08. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter worth $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

