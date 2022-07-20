Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

