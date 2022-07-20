Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCW shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 4.8 %

TCW opened at C$3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of C$808.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.28 and a twelve month high of C$4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.76.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$218.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

