Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TCN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,900 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,541,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,471,000 after purchasing an additional 322,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.