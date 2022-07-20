TrueFeedBack Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $175,114.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,715.92 or 0.99987100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

