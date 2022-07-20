Truist Financial Cuts Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target to $16.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

