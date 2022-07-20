Truist Financial Cuts Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target to $16.00

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.