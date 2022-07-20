Truist Financial Increases VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $40.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

