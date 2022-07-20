TrustToken (TRU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $529,282.00

TrustToken (TRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded flat against the dollar. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,154.30 or 0.99949408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrustToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.