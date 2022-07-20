Typhoon Network One Day Volume Reaches $427.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $106,731.24 and approximately $427.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00541270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021100 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

