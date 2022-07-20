Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $90,879,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $34,628,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 340,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

TSN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.