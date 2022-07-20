UBS Group Cuts WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,225

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,225 ($14.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.17) to GBX 1,230 ($14.70) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,210 ($14.47) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.16) to GBX 750 ($8.97) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($15.90) to GBX 1,260 ($15.06) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $958.33.
Shares of NYSE:WPP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. 5,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,878. WPP has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.91.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
