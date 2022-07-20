UBS Group Cuts WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,225

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,225 ($14.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.17) to GBX 1,230 ($14.70) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,210 ($14.47) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.16) to GBX 750 ($8.97) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($15.90) to GBX 1,260 ($15.06) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $958.33.

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. 5,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,878. WPP has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of WPP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 48,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

