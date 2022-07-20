UBS Group Initiates Coverage on QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.19. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $180.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

