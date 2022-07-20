UBS Group Initiates Coverage on QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.19. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $180.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.
