Ultiledger Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,853.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (ULT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a market cap of $27.39 million and approximately $22,853.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,775.13 or 0.99999715 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007402 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003599 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Ultiledger Profile
ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio.
Buying and Selling Ultiledger
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
