Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 78,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,108,574 shares.The stock last traded at $17.79 and had previously closed at $17.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Umpqua Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Umpqua

In other news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Umpqua

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,811 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $26,859,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after buying an additional 1,126,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $17,068,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,254,000 after buying an additional 847,312 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

