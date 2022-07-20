Unicly Genesis Collection Market Capitalization Hits $26,497.54 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $26,497.54 and approximately $66.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars.

